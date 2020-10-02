Angelo Edward Clemente



Gilbert - Angelo Edward Clemente, age 95, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Angelo was born September 14, 1925 in Gilbert, AZ.



Angelo Clemente started his naval career being trained to fly large multi-engine aircraft. He flew the P5M marlin used in antisubmarine warfare out of Norfolk, Virginia. His career progressed when his training introduced him to the P2V Neptune. Now being stationed in Japan, he took over as squadron commander of VP- 1. This lead to multiple deployments (4) to Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam. His active flight time ended with his being a member of CINCPAK Fleet Headquarters under the orders of Admiral John McCain. He was to keep the "senior" Admiral informed about status of his captured son John. Over time and with war winding down Angelo decided to retire in the Phoenix area. Angelo retired with 32 years in the Navy. He is survived by his only son Edward.



A visitation for Angelo will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Angelo's funeral service will occur directly afterwards at 2:00 PM, followed by his committal at 3 PM, all services at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery located at 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257.









