ANGELO MASTRIA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANGELO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm.

CARMELITE PRIEST ANGELO MASTRIA DIES AT AGE 89. The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., who died at the age of 89 on May 5, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Angelo was born to (the late) Tomasso Mastria and (the late) Concetta (Donato) Mastria on August 19, 1930, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. His given name at baptism was Albert. He is predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Joseph, Frank, and his sister Mary Rock, and is survived by his sister Margaret Mastria. Albert professed simple vows on September 3, 1952, taking the religious name of Angelo. He attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He professed solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 3, 1955, and was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 26, 1958. Father Angelo served 7 years as associate pastor in Santiago, Chile and 1 year in Massachusetts and then as pastor in various parish in both Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona. In the Fall of 2019, he retired to Sunrise at River Road, where he remained until his death. Given the current pandemic situation, Fr. Angelo's services will be private with burial in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. May he rest in peace. Donations in honor of the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., may be made to: the Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561. For further information on the Reverend Angelo Mastria, O. Carm., or the Order of Carmelites, please contact Ken Pino, Director of Communications, at (630) 971-0724.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 11, 2020
God be with you Angie. You were a teddy bear to so many.
Ed O'Sullivan
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful gentleman. We will love you and miss you always.Thank you for always being there for the Pasco Family.
John
Friend
May 11, 2020
Go with God, Father
ted squires
May 11, 2020
Fr. Angelo was our priest at our wedding 38 years ago. He had become a family friend and was always a wonderful and caring person. Please accept our deepest condolences.
Debra Kother
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
I remember how loving and kind Fr Angelo was at Sacred Heart Parish. He always had a good word to say and made you feel so special. I know he will be missed in this life and welcomed in the next. Jesus, be our guide.
Charles Lohr
Friend
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Blaine Myers
Friend
May 11, 2020
The Salpointe Catholic High School community extends deepest sympathy to the Mastria family. You are in our prayers at this difficult time.
Salpointe School
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved