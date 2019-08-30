Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Angie Adrian


1945 - 2019
Angie Adrian Obituary
Angie Adrian

Phoenix - Angie S. Adrian, 74, Born on April 23rd, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas has peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones on August 25th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is now reunited in heaven with her mother Celia, husband of 51 years Henry Sr, and her two children Henry Jr and Sandra. She is survived by her 6 children Ruben, Richard, Martin, Angelita, Janie, and Paul. She also leaves behind her 3 sisters Sara, Hope, and Yolanda. Her 4 daughter-in-laws Alberta, Alexandra, Natalie, and Angie G. Son-in-law David. 22 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, and many family and friends. She was an amazing, spiritual, and powerful woman. She lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed her plants, cooking, going to the casino, and being around family and friends. She was loved by so many people who she impacted throughout her life. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Angie's services are taking place at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 719 N. 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009 on Saturday, August 31 with the Visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, the Rosary at 11:30 AM, and the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 30, 2019
