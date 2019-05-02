Angie Padilla Carrillo



Superior - Angie Padilla Carrillo, 97 of Superior, Arizona passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born in the State of Sonora, Mexico on October 2, 1921, the eldest daughter of Rita & Bernardo Padilla. Angie moved to the Superior when she was two years old and graduated from Superior High School.



She was married to Frank Carrillo on September 19, 1949. Angie worked as a teacher's aide for the Superior Unified School District. She was a member of the Mexicanitas and Las Reynas Clubs in Superior and had a passion for her extended family, reading and baking.



She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her son Anthony. She is survived by three of her children: Rita Carrillo and her husband Chris Hamel, Rhonda Carrillo and Christopher Carrillo and his wife Danielle. She has four granddaughters: Alejandra Hamel, Eliana Hamel, Cristal Carrillo and Selena Carrillo and a great-grandson, Aliou Bathily. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Socorro (Corrie) Alvarado.



A memorial service for Angie will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale Arizona.



In lieu of flowers her family asks that contributions be made to the Superior Historical Society, P.O. Box 613, Superior, AZ 85173 or the Superior Education Foundation, Superior Unified School District, 1500 Panther Drive, Ste 101, Superior, AZ 85173. Published in The Arizona Republic from May 2 to May 3, 2019