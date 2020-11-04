Anita Caryl (nee Failinger) Norgren



It is with great sadness that the family of Anita Caryl (nee Failinger) Norgren announces her passing on October 31, 2020. She was 90 years old, and lived every one of them to the fullest. Befitting her stubborn streak, she waited until all of her children came to visit before she passed.



The second of three children, she was born August 10, 1930 to Conard and Emma Failinger by the light of automobile headlights on her grandparent's farm in Tigerton, WI. She grew up and attended high school in Waterloo, WI and then went on to college at the University of Wisconsin, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. It was at a University dance that she met the love of her life, Bill, who she married in 1950 - a marriage that lasted 70 years. Bill enlisted in the US Army in 1953, and for the next five years Anita was the dutiful Army wife, following Bill from Wisconsin to Oklahoma to Massachusetts. During this time, they had the first three of their five children.



Following Bill's discharge from the Army, they moved to Arizona in 1959 where Bill had a job with AiResearch and Anita put her college degree to good use as a full-time homemaker and mother of now five. Her days were filled with cleaning, sewing, cooking and she took great pride in her ability to plan and provide the family three good home-cooked meals every day. She was passionate about family and very active in her children's lives, volunteering for church, school and Boys and Girls Scouting activities and instilling her love of music in them. In her spare time, she served as a member of the Phoedalian Women's Club, the Republican Women's Club and was also a life member of the Glendale Historical Society.



Family vacations typically involved boating and camping, a favorite place of hers being Lake Powell where she and Bill owned a houseboat, which they named Legacy. She made the hike to Rainbow Bridge numerous times, the first time in 1964 and most recently in 2014. While on these vacations, she took great delight in teaching her kids and grandkids to play poker and taking their money, thereby earning the nickname "Poker Polly." Later in life she became a bit of a sports fanatic, cheering on her beloved Cardinals, Suns, Diamondbacks and Coyotes. She was an avid bridge player and loved going on cruises and to the Phoenix Theater and Arizona Broadway Theater with Bill and her family. In 2019, they moved to the Arrowhead Valley Retirement Community in Peoria, where they made many new friends.



She is survived by her husband Bill, five children - Christine White (Larry), Keith (Tina), Kent, Kerry (Joan) and Karl (Marjorie) - 17 grandchildren, 20 (and 7/9) great-grandchildren, her older brother Conard Failinger, Jr. and friends too many to mention. Preceding her in death were her parents and younger sister Eloise Hopkins.



Due to COVID-19, plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Phoenix in Anita's name, where she was a member for 61 years, secure in the knowledge that Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior. She will always be remembered as a caring, gracious and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose smile could light up a room.



We love you Mom - fly high, fly free.









