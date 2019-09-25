|
|
Anita Frances Parker
Phoenix - Anita was born Anita Frances Schwartz on March 30, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the oldest of a family of six children and early on became like a second mother to her siblings. She adored children and loved to entertain them. Her oldest daughters Trilde, and Heidi from her marriage with Peter Lee, grew up seeing their books, toys, and even food come to life with wonderous and often very funny character voices and singing that entertained and amazed them and anyone who happened to be within earshot. Then, from her second marriage to Thomas B. Parker, came Allison her youngest daughter. Because of Allison's special needs, she devoted and essentially gave her life to bringing Allison further in her development, education, and well-being than any medical specialist could expect or hope for.
Anita was blessed with a glorious singing voice that was enjoyed by many throughout the Valley and across the country. She worked her way through high school and college to gain the best vocal training she could find earning a full music scholarship at Arizona State University and later at a university in Anchorage, Alaska. Through tours and special performances, she has entertained at various venues including a White House event, and before state governors. Her talent also included the violin when she held honored chair position in local orchestras. She sang with several church choirs as well as the Arizona Arts Chorale in the Valley. Anita used her talents to participate in various charitable events and senior and disability centers around the Valley. She established organized and recruited talent for The Circle of Friends and Christians in Concert show, an annual event that raises funds for the Episcopal Diocese program for disability concerns.
Anita is survived by her siblings Cathy Kincaid of Anchorage, Alaska; Janice Knight of Anchorage, Alaska; Hank Schwartz of Wichita, Kansas; Marianne Schwartz of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Trilde Moore of Glendale, Arizona and grandchildren Madeline Moore of North Dakota, Simon Moore of Glendale, Arizona, and Jessie Moore of Glendale, Arizona; daughter Heidi Fleming of Oregon, Benjamin Fleming of Oregon, and Brandon Fleming of Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Foundation or the .
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Christ Church of the Ascension, 4015 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley. A committal service will take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix at 9:30 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at
www. whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019