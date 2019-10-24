|
Anita Lorraine Downing
Anita Lorraine Downing of Sun City, AZ went to heaven on October 16, 2019. Anita lived her life as the true embodiment of a selfless servant of our lord. Anita was a loving wife, devoted mother, dedicated sister and a true friend. She was a gentle nurturing soul who always thought of others first. She was an incredible nurse who genuinely treated her patients as if they were family. There was no one she cared for that she didn't give her whole heart. She is survived by husband and love of her life, Gene Downing, her children Kevin, DeAnn, Barbie and Cathie, step-children Ken and Laura, four siblings, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Jerry Newhouse, her daughter Audrey Redick, her mother, and father. All who loved her are grieved by the passing of this earth angel and will forever cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church, Sun City, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019