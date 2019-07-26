Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
501 East Dunlap Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 906-9600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Anita Steele Obituary
Phoenix - Anita Steele, 79, passed away in her sleep on July 21st, 2019. She was born in Enid, Oklahoma and moved to Arizona when she was eight years old. Anita graduated with an Associates degree in Art from Glendale Community College in 1978. She was an accomplished artist, specializing in Watercolors and Olis. Anita was a member of many different artist associations around the Phoenix Valley. She enjoyed painting, photography, traveling, hiking and spending time with family. Anita is survived by her sister Lynn Finchum; children Mark McCune, Erin Pope (Todd), and Renata Stowell; grandchildren April McGann (Matt), Kelli McCune, Ryan Pope, Morgan Lepore (Jason), Taylor Pope, Kailyn Pope and Larz Stowell; and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th, 10:30am at Best Funeral Services, 501 E. Dunlap, Phoenix. Anita was greatly loved by all her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 26, 2019
