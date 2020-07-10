1/1
Ann C. (Carroll) McCormick
Ann C. McCormick (Carroll)

Glendale - 98, is bowling her next 300 game in heaven right now. Ann was born January 15, 1922, to John & Mary Carroll in Java Center, NY. Ann graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business College in Buffalo, NY. She worked for Bell Aircraft Corp in Niagara Falls for 16 years before getting married to her husband Edward in 1958. She lived in Las Vegas, and then moved to Phoenix in 1960. Ed & Ann were Charter Members of St Louis the King Parish, involved in Women's Club and the West Valley Theresians. Grandma Annie had many life-long friends over the course of her life; whether it be church, work, bowling, or volunteering. Her Irish eyes are smiling while she is looking over us from above. Ann is preceded in death by her husband Edward V McCormick, all her brothers & sisters, and her grandson Todd Beauregard. She is survived by her daughters Patti Boreham (Akira) and Cotti Coy (Rick); grandchildren Travis, Kevin, Jeremy (Christie) & Melani (Justin); great grandchildren Toni, Dalaney, Alexandree-ana (Hayden), Todd Jr, James, & Kyle, along with numerous nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass will be said at St Louis the King, 4331 W Maryland Ave, Glendale at 10:00am Wednesday, July 15th, with interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W Thomas Rd, Avondale at 11:30am. Masks and social distancing are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Ann at Hospice of the Valley. On line condolences can be left at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239379297
