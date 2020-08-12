1/1
Ann Duplisse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Duplisse

Scottsdale, AZ - Martha Ann Duplisse passed away Saturday, July 11 at the age of 81. She was born in Purcell, Oklahoma February 22, 1939 to the late Cecil Allen "Buster" Dobbs and Modean Dobbs (Huddleston). She was raised to be a lady by her Grandmother Emma Ann "Ma" Haney.

She is survived by her 3 children: Diane, Lisa and Tony; 5 grandchildren: Jake (RIP), Josh, Shane, Morgan, Tori, Brandon and Ali; 2 great-grandchildren: Bekah and Wyatt; and her siblings: Joanie, Randy, Jackie (RIP), Ronnie (RIP), Margaret, Betty (RIP), Bonnie, Cindy, David and her many nieces and nephews.

Oklahoma Annie was proud of who she was and where she came from. She lived hard, loved harder and will forever be remembered by her many friends and family as the amazing lady she was.

A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved