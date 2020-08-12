Ann Duplisse



Scottsdale, AZ - Martha Ann Duplisse passed away Saturday, July 11 at the age of 81. She was born in Purcell, Oklahoma February 22, 1939 to the late Cecil Allen "Buster" Dobbs and Modean Dobbs (Huddleston). She was raised to be a lady by her Grandmother Emma Ann "Ma" Haney.



She is survived by her 3 children: Diane, Lisa and Tony; 5 grandchildren: Jake (RIP), Josh, Shane, Morgan, Tori, Brandon and Ali; 2 great-grandchildren: Bekah and Wyatt; and her siblings: Joanie, Randy, Jackie (RIP), Ronnie (RIP), Margaret, Betty (RIP), Bonnie, Cindy, David and her many nieces and nephews.



Oklahoma Annie was proud of who she was and where she came from. She lived hard, loved harder and will forever be remembered by her many friends and family as the amazing lady she was.



A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.









