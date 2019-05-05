|
Ann Elizabeth Reinisch
Gilbert - Our beloved mother Ann Elizabeth Reinisch 82 from Gilbert Arizona, went to be with her Lord on 4-13-19 after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on 11-24-36 in Troy, NY to her late parents, Joseph Monahan and Mary (Brown) Monahan.
She was 1 of 6 children. Graduated from Troy High in 1954.
Our mom was in retail and health care, but her greatest accomplishment was loving and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children, Pattie Miranda (Miguel), Frank Durivage (Donna), Sharon Moore (Charlie), Steve Durivage (Amy), Chris Durivage, Nanci Hunter, sister Eileen Christopher, many grand and great grandchildren and lots of family and friends.
She loved to knit and crochet, watch old westerns on tv and she loved to laugh.
She will be missed by so many.
We love you Mama.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019