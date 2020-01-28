|
|
Ann Greathouse
Ann Greathouse died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Ann had been a resident of the Arizona Pioneers' Home in Prescott for the last 12 years.
Ann was born on August 6, 1932 in Nashville TN to Mabel and Charlie Shockley. She is predeceased by her siblings, Gwen Smith, Jerry Shockley, David Shockley, Fay Shockley as well as her son Richard Lee Greathouse.
In 1950 Ann graduated from Cumberland High School in Nashville and married Richard Greathouse in August of the same year. After residing a short time in Ohio, they moved to Arizona. Friends had recently made the move and encouraged Ann and Richard to do the same. Ann worked at the Arizona Employment Agency and Mountain Bell Telephone Company before starting her family.
After raising her children Ann became involved in Al-Anon. She was also a charter member of Creative Living Fellowship. Ann returned to work in the late 80's as a receptionist at Lincoln Learning Center.
In January of 2008 Ann moved into the Arizona Pioneers' Home. She enjoyed her time there and was actively involved. She served one term as Resident Council President.
Ann is survived by her children, Laurie Conklin (David), Amy Greathouse. Vickie Bradford (Jack, deceased), Johnathan Greathouse (Marilyn). Grandchildren, Adam (Carly), Chad (Kelli) Conklin, Shayna Greathouse, Julie Bradford (Erik Samdal) and James Greathouse. Great Grandchildren are Ethan, Trace, Alyssa and Brody Conklin.
Arrangements were handled by The Neptune Society. Donations may be made in Ann's honor to the Arizona Pioneers' Home in Prescott or Creative Living Fellowship in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020