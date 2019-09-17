Services
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 449-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
2621 South Rural Road
Tempe, AZ 85282
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
University Lutheran Church
340 East 15th Street
Tempe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Tidwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann K. Tidwell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann K. Tidwell Obituary
Ann K. Tidwell

Tempe - Ann K. Tidwell, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Ann grew up in Jewell, Iowa and was predeceased by her parents Rasmus and Gudrun Jegtevig and her 4 older sisters. She is survived by her husband Vic, daughter N. Ann Cooley, son Martin Cooley (Dian), stepson Doug Tidwell, stepdaughter Lisa Hedgecoth (Terry) and grandsons TJ and Daniel Hedgecoth.

A visitation will be held 4 - 7 pm Wednesday September 18th at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 S Rural Rd, Tempe. A memorial service and reception will be held Thursday September 19th at 1:00 pm at University Lutheran Church, 340 East 15th Street, Tempe following the 10:30 am interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson Funeral Home
Download Now