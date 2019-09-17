|
|
Ann K. Tidwell
Tempe - Ann K. Tidwell, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Ann grew up in Jewell, Iowa and was predeceased by her parents Rasmus and Gudrun Jegtevig and her 4 older sisters. She is survived by her husband Vic, daughter N. Ann Cooley, son Martin Cooley (Dian), stepson Doug Tidwell, stepdaughter Lisa Hedgecoth (Terry) and grandsons TJ and Daniel Hedgecoth.
A visitation will be held 4 - 7 pm Wednesday September 18th at Richardson Funeral Home, 2621 S Rural Rd, Tempe. A memorial service and reception will be held Thursday September 19th at 1:00 pm at University Lutheran Church, 340 East 15th Street, Tempe following the 10:30 am interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019