|
|
Ann Kreuzer
Scottsdale - Ann Kreuzer, 91, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away April 20, 2020 after a brief illness with her family by her side. Ann was born on August 4, 1928 to Anna and Alois Rauscher in Wilkes Barre, PA. After high school, Ann trained as a hairdresser and moved to Milwaukee, WI with her family where she met and married her loving husband Robert in 1948. Ann and Bob were blessed to travel the world and spend 63 years together having fun getting together with relatives and countless friends, all who loved her dearly. Ann and Bob made lifelong friends on their many moves to MD, CA and finally to AZ in 1975. Ann was a talented seamstress and excellent hostess and homemaker. She also loved growing her flower gardens. She is most loved for her devotion to her family. Ann and Bob had four children, Robert Jr.(Peggy), Carol, Patti(Paul) and Charles(fiancee Mary). Ann is pre-deceased by her husband Bob, son Bob Jr. and daughter Carol. She is survived by daughter Patti and son Charles, grandchildren Kathy, Kristen, Karen, Katie, Paul, Suzanne, Ryan, Natalie and Eden, and great-grandchildren Lily, Bobby, Hanne, Julie, twins Thomas and Fredrick, Ava, Grace, Lincoln, Stella, Cameron and Connor. She will be greatly missed. There will be a small family graveside service and burial on May 2 at 11:00 at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020