Ann Louise Erven Wagner
Scottsdale - Ann Louise Erven Wagner, 83, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on September 24, 2020. The graveside service will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85260 on October 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Ann Wagner was born in Zanesville, Ohio on January 12, 1937. She grew up in Zanesville and graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School. Ann continued her education attending Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc, Wisconsin becoming a Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity. Ann chose, Sister Frederick, as her Sister name after her father, Frederick Erven.
Ann asked to be transferred to Arizona because her parents were aging at the time. Ann was a teacher at St. Peter's Catholic Mission in Bapchule, Arizona. Retiring from the Sisterhood, Ann then moved to Phoenix where she graduated from Arizona State University; acquiring her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Arizona Elementary Education Teaching Credential. She gained employment at the Scottsdale Unified School District where she was always praised for being the teacher that could get the children to learn. On May 18, 1973 Ann married John Wagner. They were happily married for 30 years before he passed.
Ann is survived by her cousins, friends and students.
In lieu of flowers, since it was Ann's passion that children loved to learn and be able to read; donations can be made to Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County (literacyvolunteers-maricopa.org
).