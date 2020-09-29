1/1
Ann Louise Erven Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Louise Erven Wagner

Scottsdale - Ann Louise Erven Wagner, 83, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on September 24, 2020. The graveside service will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85260 on October 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Ann Wagner was born in Zanesville, Ohio on January 12, 1937. She grew up in Zanesville and graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School. Ann continued her education attending Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc, Wisconsin becoming a Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity. Ann chose, Sister Frederick, as her Sister name after her father, Frederick Erven.

Ann asked to be transferred to Arizona because her parents were aging at the time. Ann was a teacher at St. Peter's Catholic Mission in Bapchule, Arizona. Retiring from the Sisterhood, Ann then moved to Phoenix where she graduated from Arizona State University; acquiring her Bachelor of Arts degree and her Arizona Elementary Education Teaching Credential. She gained employment at the Scottsdale Unified School District where she was always praised for being the teacher that could get the children to learn. On May 18, 1973 Ann married John Wagner. They were happily married for 30 years before he passed.

Ann is survived by her cousins, friends and students.

In lieu of flowers, since it was Ann's passion that children loved to learn and be able to read; donations can be made to Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County (literacyvolunteers-maricopa.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved