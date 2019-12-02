Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen Creek
21915 E. Cloud Road
Ann Lousie Francom Olsen

Ann Lousie Francom Olsen

Ann Lousie Francom Olsen, age 77, of Queen Creek passed away on 29 November 2019. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 pm at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N. Hayden Road, at the crossroads of Hayden and McKellips) and funeral services will take place in Queen Creek on Thursday, 11am at 21915 E. Cloud Road. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30am. Full obituary and funeral details can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/scottsdale-az/ann-olsen-8944605
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
