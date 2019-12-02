|
Ann Lousie Francom Olsen
Ann Lousie Francom Olsen, age 77, of Queen Creek passed away on 29 November 2019. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-8 pm at Green Acres Mortuary (401 N. Hayden Road, at the crossroads of Hayden and McKellips) and funeral services will take place in Queen Creek on Thursday, 11am at 21915 E. Cloud Road. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30am. Full obituary and funeral details can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/scottsdale-az/ann-olsen-8944605
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019