Ann Marie Adams
Ann Marie Adams, 69, passed away peacefully on the 31st day of January 2020 after a 4 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nathan Adams and her parents Kenneth and Imogen McEwan. She is survived by her 7 children and 27 grandchildren. Funeral services with be Saturday February 8th at 5 pm; preceded by a visitation at 4 pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10036 E. Brown Rd, Mesa. For more information go to www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020