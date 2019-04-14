|
|
Ann Marie Dumenil
Phoenix - 8/1/1950~3/31/2019
Ann Marie Dumenil of Phoenix, Arizona, died Sunday, March 31 at home surrounded by her friends. A private memorial service will be held in Ames, Iowa at a later date.
Ann was born August 1, 1950 in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Lualis (Uthoff) Dumenil. Ann graduated from college in 1972 from Iowa State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught 5th grade in Elgin, Minnesota from 1972-1978. Ann moved to Phoenix in 1978 to attend the College of Law at ASU. While at law school, she served as an editor of the Law Review. Ann graduated with a J.D. in 1981 and joined Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, practicing in the field of state and local taxation. She became a partner at the firm in 1986, and retired in 2013.
Ann will be remembered for her passionate love of all animals, especially for her golden retrievers, Casey and Chloe, and her cat, Botso. Ann had an adventurous spirit and traveled with friends throughout the U.S. and to many European countries. She was a voracious reader, an avid bridge player, and was well versed in many genres of music.
Her parents, Lloyd and Lualis, and her brother Robert preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rescue a Golden of Arizona, Arizona Humane Society, Nature Conservancy - AZ branch, or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019