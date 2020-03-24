|
|
Ann Wiegand Pollack
Phoenix - Ann Wiegand Pollack, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on March 16, 2020. Ann was born on June 29, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan and was raised in Michigan and Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor's degree in education and earned a master's in education from Ohio State University. Ann's career was in early childhood education and she began her profession teaching at Urbana College. Later, Ann worked with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Fort Yates, North Dakota and with the Hopi Tribe on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. She also worked for many years with the State of Arizona's Department of Health Services. Ann loved traveling, horseback riding, painting, and had a love for the desert and mountains of Arizona that she shared with her husband Chris Pollack. She and Chris also shared a passion for rescuing dogs, in particular Dalmatians and Labradoodles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Chris Pollack, and her sister, Jane Basile. She is survived by her brother Gene Wiegand, stepchildren Sean and Travis, and her grandchildren Rebecca, Sarah, Lukas, and Gabriel. Best Funeral Home in Peoria has been entrusted with arrangements. Ann will be interred in a family plot at Acacia Park Cemetery in Beverly Hills, Michigan. Memorial gifts can be made at Arizona Game and Fish at https://www.azwildlifehero.com/, the Arizona Animal Welfare League at https://aawl.org/, or at the at https://www.alz.org/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020