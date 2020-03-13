|
|
Ann Read Kessel
Ann Kessel, 82, passed away on February 5th, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona with her Husband, Daughters and Granddaughter at her side.
She was born in Harwich, England on August 15th 1937. Ann was a wonderful and kind woman. Ann spent her early life until age 20 in England when she met Donald and married him in 1957.
She was a great mom who bravely moved the family across the U.S. for military moves and camping/sightseeing trips, a good cook who could make a delicious roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, a great gardener who took pride in her beautiful gardens, a kind soul who never met an animal she didn't like, and an adoring Grandmother. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a member of the MOAA, and volunteered her time at many other organizations.
She was beautiful inside and out and it broke her family's hearts when she died.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Kessel; Daughters Debbie (David) Sanneman and Tracy (Antonio) Carrera of Scottsdale, AZ, Julie (Roger) Kessel of Middleton, WI; a Son Andrew (Denise) Kessel of Yuba City, CA; a Sister, Diana Abbott of Adelaide, Australia., and a Brother, Paul Davey of Cyprus; Granddaughters Lindsay, Elise, Rachel, Natalie, and Arden and a Grandson, Antonio Jr. (A.J.)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020