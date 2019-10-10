|
|
Ann Merritt Rudd, wife of former U.S. Congressman (1977-1987) Eldon D. Rudd, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the age of 97. The daughter of Viola and Harry E. Merritt, Ann was born in Falls City, Texas on July 18, 1922.
At age 18, Ann started managing her first Western Union office during WWII. At age 22, while managing the Western Union office in Beeville, Texas, petite Ann Merritt met a tall, handsome Marine aviator stationed nearby at Chase Field. Ann liked to recall that their first date was on St. Patrick's Day. They were married five months later on August 2, 1944. Ann's husband of 58 years, former Arizona Congressman Eldon Rudd, pre-deceased her in 2002. Ann is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Rudd of Scottsdale and Katherine Kaczmar and her husband Glenn of Missoula, MT.
After WWII, Eldon, a native of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Ann moved to Tucson, where Eldon graduated from the University of Arizona Law School. Subsequently, Eldon was recruited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and over the next 20 years, Ann and family lived in Washington, D.C., Mexico City, and various locations in Central and South America. They retired to Phoenix in 1968.
During Eldon's eight years as a legal attaché to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, Ann became fluent in Spanish, was active in State Department diplomatic activities, and provided a helping hand to other young families assigned to the area. She also taught English as a second language and literacy skills to local residents as well as volunteering in local hospitals.
After retiring from the F.B.I., Eldon practiced law in Arizona and served on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. Ann was active in her church and volunteered in local elementary schools. Ann also played a major role in each of Eldon's successful campaigns to represent Arizona's 4th Congressional District. Ann often reflected that she enjoyed meeting the many people who volunteered in his campaigns and was grateful for the opportunity to help Eldon serve Arizona and her country.
During their time in Congress, Ann had a desk in his Washington office, serving as his official "clipping service." She enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was active in the Congressional Club, mentoring the wives of newly elected members, and editing the Club's popular Congressional Cookbook, the sales of which helped fund many community educational programs. Eldon retired from the House of Representatives in 1987 after serving five terms. Ann and Eldon then returned to their beloved state of Arizona, where Ann continued her commitment to community service during the 14 years Eldon served on the Salt River Project Board of Directors, and often hosted members of Congress and their wives visiting Phoenix.
Ann Rudd was a great cook, incredible seamstress, and an ace accountant keeping track of her husband's complex books. She was such a lover of mathematics that she would volunteer at a local accounting firm during tax season. Ann will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, kind and caring friend, and ardent animal lover.
Most importantly, she will be remembered for being a great human being with her authentic, down-to-earth integrity, sweetness, humor, and real joy in living which she shared generously with everyone lucky enough to know her.
A private Celebration of Life Ceremony for Ann will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019