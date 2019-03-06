|
|
Ann Virginia Vargas Razo
San Jose, CA - November 6, 1951 - February 27, 2019
Ann passed away peacefully in San Jose, CA, on February 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born on November 6, 1951, in Tres Pinos, CA to Rudy & Florence Vargas. Educated at San Benito High School and University Wisconsin at Madison.
Ann lived primarily in California, however, lived several years in Colorado before returning to California. She loved to travel and Hawaii was her favorite place to visit.
Survived by her husband of 49 years, David Razo, Sr., three children, Davina Luz, Yvonne Razo-Titus (Todd) and David Razo, Jr (Sarah), grandchildren Nicholas, Jonathan, Christopher, Justin, Joshua, Kayla, Morgan, Gabriel, Andre and Mila, siblings Joe Velho (Mary), Patsy Pence, John Vargas and Judy Vargas and several nieces, nephews and close friends. In September, she will be a first time great-grandmother.
Ann married David Razo, January 31, 1970, and they raised their children in Moss Landing and Prunedale, before settling in for retirement in Los Banos, CA.
An ever thoughtful person, Ann enjoyed making gifts for family and friends such as beautiful photo albums, aprons, clothing and leather belts. Spending time with family was her most cherished activity. She will be remembered for many things, one will be her unique use of language. If you needed a "moochie", she had one. If you couldn't find that "thingamagig" or "whichahookie", she knew where to find it. Her family knew she was the first to use words such as "whatchamacallit" and "weedwhacker". And who could change the channel without the buzz?
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 9, 2:00 at the Four Seasons Clubhouse, 827 Auction Street, Los Banos.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019