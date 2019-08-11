|
Anna Daer
Phoenix - Anna Daer, 85, from Phoenix, AZ passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on April 12, 1934 in Swatow, China. As a child she moved to Hong Kong with members of her family. In her 20's she met an adventurous American traveler named Ann Taylor and they began a lifelong friendship which also brought Anna to the U.S. Here she met John Daer and fell in love. They got engaged and returned to Hong Kong for their wedding. She then moved to Arizona permanently and started a family. She worked for Broadway Southwest department store in its heyday, traveled the world, and made friends wherever she went. She and John were also 42-year-long season ticket holders for their beloved Phoenix Suns basketball team. Anna is survived by two sons, John David (wife Alice) and Jeff, (wife Jamie) and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Nicholas, Nina and Aniya Daer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in her memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019