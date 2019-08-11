Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Daer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Daer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Daer Obituary
Anna Daer

Phoenix - Anna Daer, 85, from Phoenix, AZ passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born on April 12, 1934 in Swatow, China. As a child she moved to Hong Kong with members of her family. In her 20's she met an adventurous American traveler named Ann Taylor and they began a lifelong friendship which also brought Anna to the U.S. Here she met John Daer and fell in love. They got engaged and returned to Hong Kong for their wedding. She then moved to Arizona permanently and started a family. She worked for Broadway Southwest department store in its heyday, traveled the world, and made friends wherever she went. She and John were also 42-year-long season ticket holders for their beloved Phoenix Suns basketball team. Anna is survived by two sons, John David (wife Alice) and Jeff, (wife Jamie) and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alexander, Nicholas, Nina and Aniya Daer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in her memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.