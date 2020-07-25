1/1
Anna Lee Ewing McKelvey Hansen
1935 - 2020
Anna Lee Ewing, McKelvey, Hansen

Anna Lee Ewing, McKelvey, Hansen, 85, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. She was born May 9, 1935, in Hickory, OK. She moved to Phoenix in 1949 and graduated from West High School.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Eloise Ewing, and her beloved husband of 41 years, Fann McKelvey.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Whicker and Karen Kennedy, and her sister, Imogene Reuter. She is blessed with 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Ann deeply loved God and enjoyed studying and teaching the Bible. Ann loved to play games and always had a story to tell. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
