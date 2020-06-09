Anna Main
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Main

Glendale - Anna Main, 65, passed away Friday, May 29 in Glendale. She spent most of her life in Phoenix and could always be found in her trademark blue jeans - even during scorching summer heat. She never missed a family holiday or celebration and served as the quiet observer sitting within reach of the appetizer olives.

She was the oldest of five children born into a family with the odds stacked against them. She persevered, working more than 20 years at a laundry service, living a simple life she was proud of. There wasn't a dog or cat on earth who didn't want to curl up in her lap and next to her kind soul.

She is survived by her sister Janice (Olson) Murphy, brother Mike Olson and numerous nieces, nephews and one great niece. She's preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill Rook, sister Eileen Olson and nephew Michael Olson.

Both Days of Our Lives and the San Francisco 49ers lost a lifelong viewer. Her loving family plans to listen to classic rock, entirely too late and loudly, in her honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved