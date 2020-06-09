Anna Main



Glendale - Anna Main, 65, passed away Friday, May 29 in Glendale. She spent most of her life in Phoenix and could always be found in her trademark blue jeans - even during scorching summer heat. She never missed a family holiday or celebration and served as the quiet observer sitting within reach of the appetizer olives.



She was the oldest of five children born into a family with the odds stacked against them. She persevered, working more than 20 years at a laundry service, living a simple life she was proud of. There wasn't a dog or cat on earth who didn't want to curl up in her lap and next to her kind soul.



She is survived by her sister Janice (Olson) Murphy, brother Mike Olson and numerous nieces, nephews and one great niece. She's preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill Rook, sister Eileen Olson and nephew Michael Olson.



Both Days of Our Lives and the San Francisco 49ers lost a lifelong viewer. Her loving family plans to listen to classic rock, entirely too late and loudly, in her honor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store