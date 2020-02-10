Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Maria Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Maria Johnson Obituary
Anna Maria Johnson

It's with a heavy heart that the Araza family is announcing the passing of Anna Maria Johnson (Araza) 66, beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend after her valiant and long battle with cancer. Anna was born on January 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA to Bob and Lee Araza of Yuma, AZ. In her early years, Anna grew up in Yuma, AZ then eventually moved to the Phoenix area to start her profession as a certified financial planner. Her career led her to successful time periods over 30 years with RBC Dain Rauscher, Edward Jones Investments, LPL Financial, and Securities America.

Anna was known to family members and friends as one who was looked upon for advice, counseling, and direction on family matters, life guidance, and of course, financial and investment ideas. Many clients chose to stay with Anna as their advisor throughout her changes of employers over the years because of her trustworthiness, genuine care, honesty, and sincerity of her clients' financial well being. Anna treated her clients like "family" members. Her clients really loved Anna!

Anna is loved and survived by her wonderful children Michael (35), Matthew (26), and Sara (23). Her siblings Arlene Jeter, Adele Araza, and Anthony Araza and her parents Bob and Lee Araza. Anna was a sweet, loving, and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews as well.

Service will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 12 noon at

Chapel of the Chimes

7924 N. 59th Avenue

Glendale, AZ 85301

If you wish to make a donation, the family requests donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -