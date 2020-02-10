|
|
Anna Maria Johnson
It's with a heavy heart that the Araza family is announcing the passing of Anna Maria Johnson (Araza) 66, beloved daughter, sister, mother, and friend after her valiant and long battle with cancer. Anna was born on January 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, CA to Bob and Lee Araza of Yuma, AZ. In her early years, Anna grew up in Yuma, AZ then eventually moved to the Phoenix area to start her profession as a certified financial planner. Her career led her to successful time periods over 30 years with RBC Dain Rauscher, Edward Jones Investments, LPL Financial, and Securities America.
Anna was known to family members and friends as one who was looked upon for advice, counseling, and direction on family matters, life guidance, and of course, financial and investment ideas. Many clients chose to stay with Anna as their advisor throughout her changes of employers over the years because of her trustworthiness, genuine care, honesty, and sincerity of her clients' financial well being. Anna treated her clients like "family" members. Her clients really loved Anna!
Anna is loved and survived by her wonderful children Michael (35), Matthew (26), and Sara (23). Her siblings Arlene Jeter, Adele Araza, and Anthony Araza and her parents Bob and Lee Araza. Anna was a sweet, loving, and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews as well.
Service will be held on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 12 noon at
Chapel of the Chimes
7924 N. 59th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
If you wish to make a donation, the family requests donations to be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, 2020