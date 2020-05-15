Anna Marie "Annabelle" Kottmer,
Kottmer, Anna Marie "Annabelle", 87, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, in the company of her grandchildren in Tucson, Arizona. She was born September 2, 1932 to James and Brigida Chavez in St. Johns, Arizona.
Anna was a devoted wife who loved to cook and decorate. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, she treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Kottmer, her parents James and Brigida Chavez, her brothers Raul Chavez and Jimmy Chavez, her son Everett Miller, and her grandsons Daniel Miller and Sean Miller.
Anna is survived by her dedicated son; Michael Miller, her grandchildren; Christopher Miller, Cammile Sisson, Bernard Miller, Maia Jones, and Bethany Lehane, her 13 great-grandchildren; Aubrianna, Brennen, Brylee, David, Ingrid, Matthew, Connor, Charlie, Owen, Sam, Sarah, and Santos. She is also survived by her siblings; Dolores Chavez Martinez, Albino Chavez, Sophie Chavez Danko and Angelo Chavez. Anna will be dearly missed, but we take solace in knowing she is reunited with her family in Heaven.
On Monday, May 18, 2020 a Visitation will held from 2:00-4:00 P.M. with a Rosary Prayer at 3:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix. Anna will be laid to rest at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.