Anna (Annie) Roosa
Peoria - Anna (Annie) Roosa, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 28, 2019 at home in Peoria, AZ. Anna was born in Wilmar, California on July 29, 1929 to German Immigrants Joseph and Anna Kellerer.
She was the middle sister to Vicki (Carter) and Tillie (Francis), to whom she remained close to despite living in different states.
She was a gifted storyteller and kept several journals dating from 1942 to 2018, leaving a collection of her memories and life lessons for generations to come. She celebrated the good times and respected the lessons the hard times taught her.
On August 1, 1953, she Married Charles (Chuck) Roosa in Los Angeles, California. The pair has two sons, Gary and Gregory, and later ventured to Phoenix, Arizona in 1967.
Anna was a strong woman who valued family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Father Joseph, Mother Ann, and Husband Charles. She is survived by her sisters, Vickie, and Tillie, and her sons Gary Roosa; and his wife Vickie, and Gregory Roosa; and his wife MaryBeth, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona (where husband Charles is interned), on April 26th at 10AM.
Anna's absence will remain in our hearts, but her love and stories will bring comfort, always.
A very special thanks to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019