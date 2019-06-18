Services
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Phoenix - Anna Spitz passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Anna was born in Czechlosovakia and was a Holocaust Survivor who survived Auschwitz and Bergen Belsen. After emigrating to the US in 1949, Anna moved to Phoenix in 1961. Anna is survived by her 5 children: Susan Hennenberg (Michael), Monica Linderman, Walter Spitz, Michael Spitz and Cindy (AJ) Moss. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Julia, Deborah, David, Eva, Allison, Jonathon, Sarah and Mitchel. And she is also survived by 4 great grandchildren: Lily, Hannah, Eliana and Arya. Memorial services will be held at Sinai Mortuary at 4538 N. 16th St. Phoenix, Az. 85016 on June 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Following burial, family will receive friends all day until 8 p.m at the residence located at 2301 E. Montebello, Phx. Family suggests donations to the Phoenix Holocaust Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 18, 2019
