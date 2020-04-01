|
|
Annabelle Flitcraft Burns
On March 14, 2020, Annabelle Flitcraft Burns at age 92, unexpectedly went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Her life was characterized by love, laughter, faith, family, and a passion to know others. She lit up every life she touched! Born to Edna and H. Milton Flitcraft in Woodstown, NJ, Annabelle grew up on Cream Valley Dairy Farm with five older brothers. After high school graduation, Annabelle attended Oberlin College in Ohio.
At Oberlin, Annabelle was active in women's sports as a majorette, playing field hockey, basketball and synchronized swimming. She met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" F. Burns, Jr., while waiting tables in the dorm during her sophomore year. Annabelle graduated Oberlin in 1949 with a B.A. in Physical Education. They married in the Woodstown Friends Meetinghouse in 1950 and trekked across country to Southern California. Thus began a life of frequent moving in support of Bob's career in the oil industry, while raising their four daughters. They lived in Whittier, South Pasadena, and Woodland Hills, CA, Houston TX, settling in Paradise Valley AZ in 1978. After leaving their home of 30 years, they moved into Sagewood in Phoenix where she quickly made many dear friends.
A champion of lifelong learning, physical, mental, and spiritual strength, Annabelle modeled adaptability and resilience for her daughters, while being their constant cheerleader. This carried into each generation to follow as she delighted in attending events for each grandchild and great grandchild, supporting their interests. Annabelle's Quaker upbringing and Christian faith shaped her genuine interest in every person, treating them with dignity, respect and value. She was remarkable at asking questions and her family teased that she learned a person's life story while waiting in lines. She was a "mom" and friend to people of all ages. Annabelle and Bob embraced life. They enjoyed camping, travel, tennis, skiing, and riding their tandem bike, even into their later years…always together!
Annabelle believed in making the world a better place. She was the ultimate volunteer wherever they lived, using her gifts as a leader in Girl Scouts, AWANA, Christian Family Care, and church. She was active in PEO for 50 years in Los Angeles, Houston and Scottsdale. She and Bob welcomed B&B guests into their home for 15 years to fund PEO scholarships. They lovingly established and nurtured the wedding ministry at Scottsdale Bible Church, serving as wedding coordinator for 25+ years. A passionate but humble servant leader she had an uncanny ability to recruit others and make it fun, endearing herself to so many.
Annabelle is survived by Bob, her beloved husband of 70 years, her loving daughters and their spouses: Gayle McCartney (Joe), Connie Milligan (John), Nancy Good (Bart) and Tricia Wood, and their 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Annabelle's generosity, encouragement, zest for life, competitive, fun-loving spirit and contagious faith will long be remembered. We greatly miss this remarkable woman, a "one of a kind" whose spirit can't be captured in a few words! A celebration of life will be held in Phoenix at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her favorite charity Christian Family Care at cfcare.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020