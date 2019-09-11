Services
Annabelle (Dvorak) Kanak


1927 - 2019
Annabelle (Dvorak) Kanak Obituary
Annabelle Kanak (Dvorak)

Scottsdale - 92, passed away September 2, 2019. She was born March 15, 1927 to James and Josephine in Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman. She is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Betsy Kanak and their two children Shiane and Skyler and son Glenn and his wife Julie Kanak, their two children, Ashley and Mitchell. She had a strong passion for golf and spent much of her time volunteering at Granite Reef Senior Center. She was also a dedicated member to her Al-Anon group. A Mass will be held at 10am Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
