AnnaLee Grisham



AnnaLee Grisham at 82 years old, passed on to be with her savior, May 27, 2020. Although unexpected, her final hours were experienced in her peaceful bed surrounded by her adoring children, family, and life-long friends. In a room overflowing with love, laughter, and praise we released our beautiful mother, grandmother, GG, and friend into the arms of Jesus.



AnnaLee was a pillar of encouragement for so many and we realize the hole left by her passing. However, she taught us well and we are excited to continue her legacy of love and care for one another.



AnnaLee will forever be remembered by her three children Dawn, Joreen, and JoeBob, her six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, on the way, along with so many adopted family members.



For information regarding her memorial service, please email brookez@msn.com.









