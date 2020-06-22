Anne Abele



On Sunday June 14, 2020, Anne Abele, incredible mother of nine children, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Anne was born in Medford, Massachusetts on December 28, 1929. Anne received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Connecticut. Some career highlights include volunteering to be Connecticut's first polio nurse in 1953 with the American Red Cross; teaching at St Mary's Hospital in Quincy, Illinois; and working as a middle school nurse in Mesa, Arizona.



She met Paul Abele while working in Manhattan at New York Presbyterian Hospital. They married in 1957 and raised their family in Illinois and Arizona. Anne is survived by eight of her nine children, 26 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Patrick, Donald, and Brian Desmond. Anne is preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Abele, beautiful daughter, Laura (Abele) Wojtak and younger sister, Barbara (Desmond) McDonnell.



Anne enjoyed a wide range of hobbies including: Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Four Peaks Chapter, quilting, beekeeping, tennis, snow skiing, book clubs, hiking the Grand Canyon, sewing, stained glass, upholstery, travel, volunteer work at Lake Powell, playing card games and delivering for Meals on Wheels.



A private funeral mass and burial will be held on July 2, in Mesa Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Anne Abele's name to Friends of the Talking Library at 1030 N 32nd Street, Phx AZ 85008-5195, which can be reached at 602-255-5578.









