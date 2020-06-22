Anne Catherine Ballman Bashaw
Anne Catherine Ballman Bashaw, age 61, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Phoenix after a long illness. Anne was born October 26, 1958, grew up in Rouses Point, New York and moved to Phoenix in the late 1980's. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Sean Bashaw, with whom she shared 37 years of loving togetherness. She also leaves behind her beloved mother, Mary (Mrs. Richard) Ballman as well as 6 sisters (Denise, Mary, Nancy, Therese, Catherine and Barbara) and their spouses, 15 nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Anne's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower St, Phoenix, Arizona 85014. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.