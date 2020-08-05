Anne DennisPhoenix - Anne Scott Dennis of Phoenix, AZ passed away on August 2, 2020. Anne was born December 17, 1924 in Kiel, Germany. In 1952 she married her first husband John Scott, and they had two sons, Jeff and Greg Scott. In November 1970, she moved from Munich, Germany to Scottsdale, AZ with her sons, having been widowed three years earlier. Anne worked in Fashion for five years, leaving the industry as Fashion Manager of Elizabeth Arden's after getting married to H. Marvin Dennis, of Dennis, Schmich & Co. She leaves behind her sons Jeff Scott and Greg Scott; daughter-in-law Diane Scott; grandson Kevin Scott; her niece Alana Scott and son Patrick Scott; close friends Michael and Alex Weinmann and Claudia Weinmann as well as other relatives and close friends from both the U.S. and Germany. At Anne's request, there will only be a private memorial with immediate family.Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ