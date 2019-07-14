|
Anne Woodward Hathaway passed away peacefully on the morning of July 4, 2019. She leaves behind a sister, Hilarie Pierce, and a brother, Stewart (Bud) Hathaway. She was predeceased by her mother, Lucille Hathaway, and her father, Nathaniel Hathaway.
Anne was born on August 29, 1961, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. Graduating from Scottsdale High School in 1980, she was a special needs student who not only made many close friends, but was also a member of the choir in which she sang beautifully. Most recently, she attended the Civitan Foundation in Phoenix, where she participated with other adults in skits, music, art, and other activities.
In addition to singing, she enjoyed the beach, dancing, roller skating, painting, animals, and having fun with friends and family. Anne was never bitter about her limitations; instead, she looked outwards and embraced life and people. Her heartfelt laughter and love of family and friends will be missed. Instead of sending flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley who was very supportive of Anne and her family in her final months.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019