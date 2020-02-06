Resources
Anne Knotter Thomas

Anne Knotter Thomas Obituary
Anne Knotter Thomas, 94, born February 2, 1925, passed on January 1, 2020 in her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was the widow of Rev. Lucien (Ted) Knotter, Jr. with whom she had four children before his passing in Texas after 14 years of marriage. She is survived by her life partner of 46 years, David Norton, her children, Lucien (Ted) Knotter III, David Knotter, and Michele Mellott, and seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her youngest son Paul Knotter who died in September 2019 in his home in Los Angeles where he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Loredana Palivoda.

Born in Pricedale, Pennsylvania, Anne was the daughter of Andrew and Eva Malaga in a family consisting of 13 siblings. She is survived in her paternal family by one sister and a large contingent of cousins, nephews, nieces, and their families.

She worked throughout her life in a long and rewarding career as an RN and then as a school nurse in both the Phoenix Osborn and Phoenix Murphy School Districts until she retired to do more traveling with her life partner, and spend more time with her family and friends in Phoenix.

Anne was a member of Church of the Beatitudes United Church of Christ. Perhaps most important to her was spending time with her family and close circle friends. As the family matriarch Anne was always most joyous expressing her love and attention on each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She would never forget a birthday, name, or day of importance in her loved ones lives.

A memorial service for Anne will be held on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scottsdale Congregational United Church of Christ 4425 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. There will be a reception following the service.

Memorial donations may be sent to Arizona Humane Society and/or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
