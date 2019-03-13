|
Anne L. Beatty
Phoenix - Anne L. Beatty of Phoenix, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday March 8, 2019. Anne was born March 11, 1922 in Waukesha, WI, one of five children born to George W. Coutts and Hattie B. (Stark) Coutts. She was their second oldest and their only daughter. Anne graduated from Waukesha South High School. In 1946, she met and married John W. Beatty of Rockford, IL. They spent their first years together in Racine, WI, moving to Phoenix in 1950, when John was hired as Planning & Zoning Director for the City of Phoenix. Anne worked for several years as a clerk at 1st National Bank of AZ. In the late 50's, they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Jeffre. Anne spent much of her time volunteering, a Den Mother for her sons' Cub Scout pack and was active in PTA and other parent/school organizations. She was also a very active member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, serving as President of the Sodality women's group and established the parish's senior group, Leisure Hours. In the late 60's, she and John began building their summer home in Strawberry, AZ. Anne greatly enjoyed spending time at the Strawberry house, spending summers there well into her 90's. After John retired in 1978, they purchased a motorhome and made several long trips around the US and through Canada. When her husband, John passed in 1985, Anne traveled overseas with friends and family, visiting Hong Kong, Egypt and Europe. She enjoyed playing bridge with her Desert Rat Bridge Club and was a regular at Bingo sessions at the Scottsdale Senior Center. She was an avid fan of our local Arizona sports teams, religiously watching every game on TV. Anne was known for her kind and loving heart. She was always there for friends and family, and willing to lend a helping hand or help them through tough times. She touched the lives of many during her almost 97 years and was loved by all. Anne is survived by her sons, Mike Beatty of Prescott, AZ and Jeff Beatty of Tempe, AZ, her brother Jim Coutts of Cedarburg, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews. "Grannie Annie" had a special place in her heart for her five grandchildren, Kristin (Beatty) Sexton, Amanda (Beatty) Billings, Jani (Beatty) Inman, J.D. Beatty and Christine Beatty and her five great-grandchildren, William Inman, London and Brixton Billings, and Sam and Annalena Sexton, all of whom live in the Phoenix area. A Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00am. She will be interred with her husband John at St. Francis Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019