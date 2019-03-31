Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Knights of Columbus hall
8066 N. 49th Ave
Glendale, AZ
Anne May Meringer


Anne May Meringer Obituary
Anne May Meringer

Phoenix - Anne May Meringer 86, passed away March 4, 2019. Anne was born in Brooklyn New York June 25, 1932, was married to her late husband James Meringer for 57 years before his passing last February. Anne retired from the Capitol Police Department in 1998 as a Commincations dispatcher. Anne is survived by her twin children Edward and Eileen, her sister Mary Ellen Corsi, brother Robert Geraghty, 4 grandkids and 5 great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews, Anne was loved and respected by all that knew her. There will be a memorial get together to celebrate her life Sunday April 14th at the Knights of Columbus hall at 8066 N. 49th Ave in Glendale starting at 11am. All family and friends that knew her are welcomed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019
