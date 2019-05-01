|
|
Anne Rosenau
Mesa - Anne Rosenau, 91, passed away on April 20, 2019 after a long illness.
Anne was born in North Tonawanda, NY. She moved to Phoenix about 30 years ago. She spent her last 5 years at Heritage Village Assisted Living.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband Robert Rosenau, mother & father Eleonora and Charles Busch, sisters Thelma Holmes and Lois Lindhurst, all of North Tonawanda, NY.
Anne has 4 children - Richard Rosenau of West Virginia, Gary Rosenau of Arizona, Roy Rosenau of Pennsylvania, Ellen Clemens of North Carolina and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Honoring Anne's wishes, she will be donated to science hopefully to help others.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019