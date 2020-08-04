Anne Swanson



March 25, 1954 to July 28, 2020



Anne Swanson was born in Casper Wyoming, although she would spend her most formative years in Chinle Arizona, part of the Navajo Nation. Anne often reflected upon her time in Chinle and the friends she made there with great love and affection. Anne attended Chinle High School where she was a cheer leader and a "brilliant student" as a teacher recently reflected. She also attended school in Mount Pleasant, Utah at the Wasatch Academy where she played the flute and was a proud member of the Wasatch Academy High School Band. She still enjoyed listening to the band's recording in her later years. Anne would go on to obtain an BA in Humanities at San Jose State University and a Master's in Counseling at ASU. Anne worked many years in the Mental Health Profession, touching many lives before retiring in 2018. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, enthusiastically watching the San Francisco 49rs win or lose, and of course, reading a good book with her beloved dogs next to her. Anne was a strong advocate for social justice and human rights, and she was proud to have been a friend of Bill W. for 28 yrs.



Anne passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes



Anne is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Dee Swanson as well as her brother Mark. She is survived by her sister Susan and her beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a cadre of friends who cherished her. They will remember her as a beautifully bright, funny, and kind human being with an infectious laugh and everlasting smile.



A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Arizona Humane Society, a cause near and dear to Anne's heart.









