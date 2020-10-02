1/1
Anne VanEtten Matheson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Van Etten Matheson

Anne Van Etten Matheson lost her battle with cancer on September 14, 2020. Born in Moravia, NY October 19, 1935 younger sister to Robert Van Etten. Anne went to nursing school in White Plains NY where she met Stuart Matheson, her beloved husband of 62 years. They lived in married student housing at Michigan State then moved to San Diego, then Phoenix. Anne collected a lifetime of friends from Moravia, nursing school, Michigan, San Diego and Munds Park. She lived a full life of family, friends, travel and hiking. The Wild Goose Chasers were their group of hiking friends who shared their love of the outdoors, camping and hiking. She loved hosting family gatherings at their cabin in Munds park, her Happy Place. Anne leaves behind daughters Kathi Marsh and Karen Fujimoto, 5 grandkids and many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering is planned for spring due to Covid.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved