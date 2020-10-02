Anne Van Etten Matheson



Anne Van Etten Matheson lost her battle with cancer on September 14, 2020. Born in Moravia, NY October 19, 1935 younger sister to Robert Van Etten. Anne went to nursing school in White Plains NY where she met Stuart Matheson, her beloved husband of 62 years. They lived in married student housing at Michigan State then moved to San Diego, then Phoenix. Anne collected a lifetime of friends from Moravia, nursing school, Michigan, San Diego and Munds Park. She lived a full life of family, friends, travel and hiking. The Wild Goose Chasers were their group of hiking friends who shared their love of the outdoors, camping and hiking. She loved hosting family gatherings at their cabin in Munds park, her Happy Place. Anne leaves behind daughters Kathi Marsh and Karen Fujimoto, 5 grandkids and many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering is planned for spring due to Covid.









