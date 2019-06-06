|
|
Anne Virginia Louderback
Chandler - Anne Virginia Louderback, age of 71, has passed away with her loved ones by her side on May 31st in Chandler, Arizona. She spent her entire life giving the gift of life because that is who she was. On November 15, 1969 she married Jim Louderback and together they raised 4 boys, Jeff, Brian, Dennis, & Eric and had 9 grandkids (Jimmy, Shawn, Tori, Tyler, Zachary, Ryan, Jaron, Ethan, & Garrett)
Anne was born in Binghamton, New York on Feb 11, 1948 and had an uncanny ability to touch us with her love in times when the need was its greatest or unexpected. She wore many hats in her lifetime with grace and care and is truly a remarkable human being first. She loved spending time and connecting with close ones playing board games like scramble, cribbage, or cards. She was athletically diverse by playing first base on a co-ed softball team or knocking down bowling pins like the best of them. She also loved to relax with gardening, a book in her hand or watching the Washington Redskins play on Sunday's. Most importantly she just enjoyed being around family and friends.
She grew up as the oldest of Pete & Marie Lucas where she was gifted this amazing kindness and compassionate spirit. She was confidently elegant with a sense of humor that was hardened with her 8 siblings (John, Joani, Ellie, Stephanie, Paul, Mark, Pete & Andrew).
Funeral services will be held to celebrate Anne's life on Saturday June 8th, 2019 at 10:30 am at Queen of Heaven, 1562 E Baseline Rd., Mesa Az. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's name to St. Mary's Food Bank.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 6, 2019