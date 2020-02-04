|
Annetta Kelly
Jan 14, 1922 -
Jan 25, 2020
In Loving Memory of Annetta Kelly. Annetta passed away peacefully a few days after her 98th birthday at Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona. Annetta was born on a family homestead in southern Colorado to Ray and Stella Prentice. She always liked to say that she was born in the choir loft of the church where her mom and dad were active through her early years. Annetta's deep faith was seeded there and continued to grow throughout her life.
Annetta moved to Denver, Colorado after high school where she met the love of her life, Everett Kelly. Annetta and Everett were married in 1940 and spent 70 wonderful years together until Everett's passing in 2010. They lived in the Denver area where they raised two sons, Dick (Joanie) and Jerry (Cheryl). After Everett retired they moved to Arizona in 1981 where they lived in the Phoenix area until their passing. Annetta is survived by two sons, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Annetta was always active in the church and various civic organizations wherever she lived. She sang in the choir, played piano and organ, taught Sunday School, led youth groups, was a scout leader, sports team mom, and much more. She loved music, art, history, sewing, crafts and was an avid reader. After Everett retired they travelled the world together visiting 45 countries on six continents.
Beyond all else Annetta loved her family and dedicated her life to unconditionally loving and supporting her husband, sons, grandchildren and their spouses. Annetta and Everett were very generous with their time and resources and were always there for each member of the Kelly Family. We all will miss her but are at peace knowing that she is in the hands of the Lord and reunited with Everett.
A Celebration of Life for Annetta will be held at 2 pm, Feb 29, 2020 at Friendship Village in Tempe, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Matthew Methodist Church in Tempe.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 16, 2020