Services
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
United Methodist Church
New Sharon, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annetta Klinzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annetta May Klinzman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annetta May Klinzman Obituary
Annetta May Klinzman

Annetta May Klinzman 93 passed away December 26th 2019 in Overland Park KS. May was born in New Sharon Iowa to Chanley and Lucile Fleming. Following high school she attended the American Business Institute in Des Moines then joined The Bankers Life Insurance and began her career in the insurance industry. May married Lloyd Klinzman and raised four children. The union ended in 1968. She relocated to Scottsdale Arizona in 1979 and continued her career in Insurance. Following retirement while in Scottsdale May became a full-time volunteer at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital and the Hospital Auxiliary's Resale Shop. May moved to Overland Park in 2005 to be nearer her family in the Midwest. She is survived by children Janna (Todd) Barnes, Beth Lyon, Jeff (Donna) Klinzman, Steven (Betty) Klinzman, and sisters Ruth Phillips, Gayle Ferguson, and Arlene Cassens.

A memorial service will be held on March 16th, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in New Sharon Iowa. In remembrance of May, the family suggests a donation to the at https://alz.org

Full obit will be at https://everloved.com/life-of/annetta-klinzman/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -