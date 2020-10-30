Annette Ruth Corso
Anthem - Annette Ruth Corso, age 95, of Anthem, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Anthem, Arizona. She was born on August 2, 1925 to the late William and Alma (Pietsch) Niemann in Chicago, IL. On July 20, 1967, she married Salvatore James Corso in Waukegan, IL. Annette worked as an Executive Secretary for Link Belt/FMC. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, shopping, and spending time with family. Annette is survived by her loving niece, Lisa (Andrew) Paratchek; great nephew, Hunter Paratchek; great niece, Myra Daniel; and many other loving family and friends. Annette is now our guardian angel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Salvatore; two brothers, Charles and Harold Niemann; and her sister, Dorothy Burke. Due to Covid-19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annette's honor may be made to a charity of your choice
