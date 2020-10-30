1/
Annette Ruth Corso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Ruth Corso

Anthem - Annette Ruth Corso, age 95, of Anthem, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Anthem, Arizona. She was born on August 2, 1925 to the late William and Alma (Pietsch) Niemann in Chicago, IL. On July 20, 1967, she married Salvatore James Corso in Waukegan, IL. Annette worked as an Executive Secretary for Link Belt/FMC. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, shopping, and spending time with family. Annette is survived by her loving niece, Lisa (Andrew) Paratchek; great nephew, Hunter Paratchek; great niece, Myra Daniel; and many other loving family and friends. Annette is now our guardian angel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Salvatore; two brothers, Charles and Harold Niemann; and her sister, Dorothy Burke. Due to Covid-19 concerns, no services will be held at this time. Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Annette's honor may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shadow Mountain Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved