1/
Anofre Hernandez Dominguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anofre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anofre Hernandez Dominguez

Phoenix - Anofre Hernandez Dominguez, "Oney", of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Anofre was born on March 27, 1938, one of nine children born to Jose and Anita Dominguez.

Anofre attended Washington Elementary and Sunnyslope High School. Eager to join the Navy, he enlisted at the age of seventeen. Anofre served for eight years. While in the Navy, he was on the Navy Boxing Team. After leaving the Navy, Anofre continued boxing, turning professional. He was successful as both an amateur and a pro, with only a few losses total.

Anofre found his passion and his talent in the construction industry. He was a Licensed General Contractor, and the owner and operator of Dominguez Contracting, Inc. for many years.

Anofre is survived by Isabell and their children, Rachel (Robert) Shipp, and Norman (Alicia) Dominguez, as well as five grandchildren: Marissa (Louis) Piano, and Jade, Brenna, Sean, and Kyle Pawley.

Anofre is also survived by one brother and three sisters, along with a large extended family.

Anofre had a big heart. He had countless friends, who, along with his family, respected and loved him. He will be deeply missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved