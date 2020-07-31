Anofre Hernandez Dominguez



Phoenix - Anofre Hernandez Dominguez, "Oney", of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Anofre was born on March 27, 1938, one of nine children born to Jose and Anita Dominguez.



Anofre attended Washington Elementary and Sunnyslope High School. Eager to join the Navy, he enlisted at the age of seventeen. Anofre served for eight years. While in the Navy, he was on the Navy Boxing Team. After leaving the Navy, Anofre continued boxing, turning professional. He was successful as both an amateur and a pro, with only a few losses total.



Anofre found his passion and his talent in the construction industry. He was a Licensed General Contractor, and the owner and operator of Dominguez Contracting, Inc. for many years.



Anofre is survived by Isabell and their children, Rachel (Robert) Shipp, and Norman (Alicia) Dominguez, as well as five grandchildren: Marissa (Louis) Piano, and Jade, Brenna, Sean, and Kyle Pawley.



Anofre is also survived by one brother and three sisters, along with a large extended family.



Anofre had a big heart. He had countless friends, who, along with his family, respected and loved him. He will be deeply missed.









