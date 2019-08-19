|
Anthony "Tony" Amodeo, 69 of Phoenix, Arizona, suddenly passed away August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jacki.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 am at Sovereign Grace Church, 1230 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.
Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019