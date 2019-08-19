Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Amodeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Amodeo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Amodeo Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Amodeo, 69 of Phoenix, Arizona, suddenly passed away August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jacki.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral service will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 am at Sovereign Grace Church, 1230 N. Cooper Road, Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now