Anthony Barbaro
Scottsdale - Anthony Barbaro, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on September 16th, 2019. Tony was born March 26th, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. Anthony bravely served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; He practiced law as an attorney in NY and then started his own mortgage company in Scottsdale AZ and retired. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Doris, son, Frank, Daughter-In-Law (Cristina), daughter, Cheryl, sister, Rosemarie, eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Emilie, Greco, Lucas, Marcus, Fabio, Elena, and Marcelo, and 3 great-grandchildren, Roman, Lila, and Brooklyn. A visitation will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Thursday, September 19th from 5-7 pm with a rosary at 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Friday, September 20th, at 12 pm. Burial will be at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019