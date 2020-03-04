Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
11300 N 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ
Anthony C. Troisi

Anthony C. Troisi Obituary
Anthony C. Troisi

Anthony C. Troisi passed away on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at the age of 76. Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY to Alfonso and Doris (Lella) Troisi. Anthony, more commonly known as Tony, will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Tony was adored by his family and we will miss his wit and sense of humor. Tony was a man of faith and was very involved in teaching, learning, and sharing with other's through faith formation and small Christian communities at Blessed Sacrament. He is predeceased by his parents, Alfonso and Doris (Lella) Troisi; his brother Nick Troisi. Tony is survived by his wife, JoAnn Burch Troisi; son, Anthony Troisi; daughter Jacque (Troisi) Erny and spouse Robert Erny; sisters, Doreen (Troisi) Hasse; and Theresa (Troisi) Weber and spouse Robert J. Weber; two grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament, 11300 N 64th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
